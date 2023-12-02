Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NRO traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.04. The stock had a trading volume of 309,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,399. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $3.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 31.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

