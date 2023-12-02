Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NRO traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.04. The stock had a trading volume of 309,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,399. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $3.77.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.