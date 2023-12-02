New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL) Short Interest Down 39.1% in November

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the October 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMTL traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.13. 6,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,625. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.40. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $19.92.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4297 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

