New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN) Short Interest Update

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the October 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

NYMTN stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.16. 4,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,624. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $21.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average of $20.15.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.