NFT Tops One Day Volume of $9.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. In the last seven days, NFT has traded flat against the US dollar. NFT has a market capitalization of $674,884.38 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can currently be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006204 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00016904 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,442.06 or 1.00013490 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00010866 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003833 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars.

