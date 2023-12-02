Nogin, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN) Short Interest Update

Nogin, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the October 31st total of 37,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 768,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nogin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NOGN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. 555,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,473,361. Nogin has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nogin

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Nogin in the second quarter valued at about $722,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in Nogin in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nogin in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Nogin in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nogin in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Nogin from $0.50 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nogin in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Nogin Company Profile

Nogin, Inc provides an e-commerce and technology platform in the apparel and ancillary industry's multichannel retailing, business-to-consumer, and business-to-business domains. The company's platform tools provide services in the areas of website development, photography, content management, customer service, marketing, warehousing, and fulfillment.

