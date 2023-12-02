NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Short Interest Down 39.1% in November

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the October 31st total of 92,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBY. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 139.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 260.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 118,099 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.1 %

NBY traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.31. 171,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,855. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.82.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 79.70% and a negative return on equity of 146.20%. The company had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

Featured Articles

