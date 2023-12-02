NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Boosted by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,305 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 3.6% of Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $36,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $42,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $311,102,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $34,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $467.65. 36,931,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,514,928. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $138.84 and a twelve month high of $505.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $453.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total transaction of $13,329,615.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,555,495,686.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,106 shares of company stock worth $63,015,982 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.38.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

