Oasis Network Price Tops $0.0862 on Top Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $578.42 million and $27.89 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0862 or 0.00000218 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,170.17 or 0.05493562 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00057062 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00024340 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00015616 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00012276 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000158 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.08410835 USD and is down -1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $28,364,700.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

