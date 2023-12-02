Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $585-587 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $580.36 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Okta from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Okta from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Okta from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.86.

Okta Price Performance

Okta stock opened at $73.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Okta has a twelve month low of $60.22 and a twelve month high of $91.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Okta will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $620,167.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,559.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $620,167.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,559.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 3,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $272,438.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,290.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,417 shares of company stock worth $1,920,707. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Okta by 51.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd increased its position in Okta by 57.1% in the first quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

