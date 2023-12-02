OmniaVerse (OMNIA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $95,419.94

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One OmniaVerse token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. OmniaVerse has a total market capitalization of $486,921.90 and $95,419.94 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OmniaVerse Profile

OmniaVerse’s launch date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.

OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.

[Telegram](https://t.me/omniaverseOfficial)”

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

