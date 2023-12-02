Orbler (ORBR) Price Up 6% Over Last Week

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. In the last week, Orbler has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. One Orbler token can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000731 BTC on exchanges. Orbler has a total market cap of $58.58 million and approximately $168,513.91 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orbler alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Orbler Profile

Orbler’s launch date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Buying and Selling Orbler

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbler and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.