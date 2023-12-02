Orchid (OXT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.72 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.0756 or 0.00000192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $74.05 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,379,108 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

