Oxen (OXEN) Price Up 7.2% Over Last 7 Days

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000317 BTC on major exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $8.23 million and approximately $12,482.34 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,503.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.62 or 0.00183824 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $230.76 or 0.00584141 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00009827 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.95 or 0.00437812 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00050435 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.17 or 0.00127010 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000786 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 65,742,089 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

