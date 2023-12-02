Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,664 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,723 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $60,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $2,239,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $296.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,156,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,490,241. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.66. The company has a market cap of $93.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $296.85.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.74.

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total value of $136,056.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,637.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,797,458.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total value of $136,056.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,637.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 378,844 shares of company stock valued at $97,956,394 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

