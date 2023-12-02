Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) to Issue None Dividend of $0.77 on January 16th

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Park Hotels & Resorts has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 47.2% per year over the last three years. Park Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 92.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $14.94. 2,744,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,787,142. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -55.33, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $15.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.98.

Insider Transactions at Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $179,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,777 shares in the company, valued at $407,698.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $104,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.78.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

