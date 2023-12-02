Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Plans None Dividend of $0.77 (NYSE:PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Park Hotels & Resorts has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 47.2% per year over the last three years. Park Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 92.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.7 %

PK traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.94. 2,744,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,787,142. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.98. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -55.33, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $179,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,698.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,358,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,614,000 after buying an additional 4,010,239 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,324,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,904,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,517,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 680.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

