Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Plans None Dividend of $0.77 (NYSE:PK)

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2023

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PKGet Free Report) declared a None dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Park Hotels & Resorts has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 47.2% per year over the last three years. Park Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 92.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.7 %

PK traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.94. 2,744,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,787,142. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.98. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -55.33, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.97.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PKGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PK

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $179,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,698.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,358,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,614,000 after buying an additional 4,010,239 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,324,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,904,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,517,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 680.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Read More

Dividend History for Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK)

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.