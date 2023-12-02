Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,005 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned approximately 0.95% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $25,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URTH. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000.

URTH traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $128.76. 440,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,318. iShares MSCI World ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.42 and a fifty-two week high of $129.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

