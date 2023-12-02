Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Sells 2,346 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lowered its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $9,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 266.7% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Elevance Health by 110.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE ELV traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $483.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,361,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,197. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $113.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $544.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $456.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $454.82.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.82.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

