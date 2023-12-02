Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Sells 6,839 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,839 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $14,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 75.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded up $7.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $970.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $599.42 and a twelve month high of $1,013.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $890.01 and a 200 day moving average of $868.83.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $35.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $997.71.

In related news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $971.15, for a total transaction of $3,544,697.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,935 shares in the company, valued at $32,955,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $971.15, for a total transaction of $3,544,697.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,955,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total transaction of $2,587,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,791 shares of company stock worth $98,841,819. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

