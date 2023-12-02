PayPal USD Price Hits $1.00 (PYUSD)

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. PayPal USD has a market cap of $158.75 million and $3.69 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayPal USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PayPal USD has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PayPal USD Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 158,956,937 tokens. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 158,956,937.45 with 158,956,937 in circulation. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99925026 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $4,218,202.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPal USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPal USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

