Personal Assets (LON:PNL) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $463.98

Personal Assets (LON:PNL – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 463.98 ($5.86) and traded as high as GBX 466 ($5.89). Personal Assets shares last traded at GBX 465 ($5.87), with a volume of 544,528 shares traded.

Personal Assets Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -11,625.00 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 463.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 466.44.

Personal Assets Company Profile

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

