PotCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $997.91 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 46.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $997.91 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PotCoin has traded up 42.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.27 or 0.00183380 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00010125 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00015594 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000516 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000032 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000163 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002564 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

