Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) Short Interest Down 9.5% in November

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,100 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the October 31st total of 136,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.8 days.

Princeton Bancorp Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ BPRN traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $33.65. 16,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,142. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.85 and a 200 day moving average of $29.34. Princeton Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The company has a market capitalization of $212.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Princeton Bancorp alerts:

Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $19.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Princeton Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Princeton Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Princeton Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Princeton Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 490,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,406,000 after purchasing an additional 21,486 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 17,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 197,047 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 41,729 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Princeton Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, paycheck protection program, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Princeton Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Princeton Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.