QITMEER NETWORK Price Down 14.8% Over Last 7 Days (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 2nd. During the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market cap of $8.93 million and $260,708.77 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000260 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK’s launch date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 87,059,578 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 87,059,578 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.10514903 USD and is up 4.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $229,980.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

