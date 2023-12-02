Qtum One Day Volume Reaches $37.93 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $327.97 million and $37.93 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.13 or 0.00007934 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Qtum has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,165.11 or 0.05486569 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00056251 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00024432 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00015601 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00012228 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000158 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005116 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.