Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $162.18

Shares of Quartix Technologies plc (LON:QTX) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 162.18 ($2.05) and traded as high as GBX 163.90 ($2.07). Quartix Technologies shares last traded at GBX 155 ($1.96), with a volume of 405 shares trading hands.

Quartix Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £75.00 million, a PE ratio of 1,550.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 160.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 207.34.

Quartix Technologies Company Profile

Quartix Technologies plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company offers vehicle tracking system for businesses; real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheets; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; fleet management tools; driver ID; vehicle cameras; and vehicle temperature monitoring devices, as well as integrated services for GPS vehicle tracking.

