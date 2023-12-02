QUASA Trading Up 180.7% Over Last Week (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded up 149.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 2nd. QUASA has a total market cap of $502,665.72 and approximately $8,165.64 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, QUASA has traded 180.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006161 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00016942 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,434.58 or 0.99935721 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00010831 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00007991 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003830 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00170939 USD and is up 30.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,432.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.