Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:RDFI) Announces Dividend of $0.15

Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:RDFI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1533 per share on Wednesday, December 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This is an increase from Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.33. 3,066 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83.

Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

Featured Stories

The Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (RDFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that actively selects a broad array of global fixed income closed-end funds. RDFI was launched on Oct 21, 2020 and is managed by Rareview Funds.

