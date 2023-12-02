Rareview Inflation/Deflation ETF (BATS:FLTN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Rareview Inflation/Deflation ETF (BATS:FLTN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0381 per share on Wednesday, December 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This is a positive change from Rareview Inflation/Deflation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Rareview Inflation/Deflation ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BATS:FLTN traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.36. 9,331 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.42.

About Rareview Inflation/Deflation ETF

The Rareview Inflation\u002FDeflation ETF (FLTN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that toggles between US TIPS and Treasury securities in providing protection from either an inflationary or deflationary environment. FLTN was launched on Jan 4, 2022 and is managed by Rareview Funds.

