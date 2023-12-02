Rareview Inflation/Deflation ETF (BATS:FLTN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Rareview Inflation/Deflation ETF (BATS:FLTN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0381 per share on Wednesday, December 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This is a positive change from Rareview Inflation/Deflation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Rareview Inflation/Deflation ETF Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of BATS:FLTN traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.36. 9,331 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.42.
About Rareview Inflation/Deflation ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rareview Inflation/Deflation ETF
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Rareview Inflation/Deflation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rareview Inflation/Deflation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.