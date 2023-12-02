Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF (RTAI) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on December 6th

Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF (BATS:RTAI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0591 per share on Wednesday, December 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This is a positive change from Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

RTAI traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.29. 127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.49.

Get Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF (BATS:RTAI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.18% of Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF Company Profile

The Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF (RTAI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively selects US municipal bond closed-end funds (CEFs), seeking to provide current income. RTAI was launched on Oct 21, 2020 and is managed by Rareview Funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.