ReddCoin (RDD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $28,961.07

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 2nd. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $28,961.07 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.47 or 0.00183981 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00010124 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00015649 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000500 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000032 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000163 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002564 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

