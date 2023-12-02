Reviewing Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) & Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF)

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Free Report) and Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Emera and Endesa’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emera N/A N/A N/A $1.97 18.06 Endesa N/A N/A N/A $0.73 14.48

Endesa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Emera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emera 0 1 0 0 2.00 Endesa 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a summary of recent ratings for Emera and Endesa, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Emera presently has a consensus price target of $61.40, indicating a potential upside of 72.96%. Given Emera’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Emera is more favorable than Endesa.

Dividends

Emera pays an annual dividend of $1.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Endesa pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Emera pays out 73.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Endesa pays out 75.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.8% of Emera shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Emera and Endesa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emera N/A N/A N/A Endesa N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Emera beats Endesa on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments. It generates electricity through coal-fired, natural gas and/or oil, hydro, wind, solar, petroleum coke, and biomass-fueled power plants. The company is also involved in the purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of natural gas; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services. In addition, it transports re-gasified liquefied natural gas from Saint John, New Brunswick to consumers in the northeastern United States through its 145-kilometer pipeline. As of December 31, 2022, the company's electric utilities served approximately 827,000 customers in West Central Florida; 541,000 customers in Nova Scotia; 133,000 customers in the island of Barbados; 19,000 customers in the Grand Bahama Island; and gas utilities and infrastructure served approximately 468,000 customers across Florida and 545,000 customers in New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

About Endesa

Endesa, S.A. engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Holland, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2022, it had an installed capacity of 22,044 MW in Spain; operates 317,829 km of distribution and transmission networks; and distributes electricity to 10,545 thousands customers and gas to 1,799 thousands customers. The company also offers advisory services and technology relating to energy efficiency, distributed generation, and energy demand management; deploys structures for recharging electric vehicles, vehicle-to-grid, and second-life services for batteries; develops integrated services for local administrations, such as public lighting, smart city development, energy efficiency services, and solutions for connectivity; and provides energy producers with financial solutions. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad, S.A. and changed its name to Endesa, S.A. in June 1997. The company was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. Endesa, S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Enel Iberia Srl.

