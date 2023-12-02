Ripio Credit Network Tops 24 Hour Volume of $36,604.45 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $36,604.45 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006237 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00016971 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,334.72 or 1.00070534 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00010853 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000802 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007711 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003845 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.0014154 USD and is down -2.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $38,362.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

