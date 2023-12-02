Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Short Interest Down 19.2% in November

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the October 31st total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 870,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total transaction of $125,514.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,167.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total value of $125,514.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,167.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,650 shares of company stock worth $451,281. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 62.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.20.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE:ROK traded up $6.03 on Friday, reaching $281.47. 1,086,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,830. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.06. The firm has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $248.71 and a 12 month high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 41.81%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

