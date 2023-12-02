Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $91.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.38. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a $1.0155 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RY. Barclays boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Royal Bank of Canada

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.