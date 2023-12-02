Royal Bank of Canada (RY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.38 on February 23rd

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of 1.38 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$122.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$172.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$116.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$121.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$107.92 and a 12 month high of C$140.18.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.64 by C$0.14. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of C$13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.6219393 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.32, for a total value of C$459,862.92.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. Morningstar lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$129.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$127.00 to C$125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$136.00 to C$135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$124.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$133.21.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

