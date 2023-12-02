RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Up 4.7% This Week

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $127.38 million and approximately $278.71 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $39,229.87 or 0.99416958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,459.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.29 or 0.00183196 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.76 or 0.00577184 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00009859 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.42 or 0.00436955 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00049710 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00122911 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000786 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,247 coins. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is blog.rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,247.11335734 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 38,632.95638766 USD and is up 2.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

