Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Short Interest Down 18.2% in November

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 850,400 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the October 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 375,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of Ryder System stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.21. 532,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,658. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $108.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.20. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 27.87%.

In other news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total value of $320,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,959.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $1,065,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,571,964.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total transaction of $320,310.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,959.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,240 shares of company stock worth $2,737,387. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.1% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 15.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

R has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on R

About Ryder System

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.