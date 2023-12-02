Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 301,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,526 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $63,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 354.8% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.44.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $8.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $260.00. The stock had a trading volume of 14,538,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,346,393. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $263.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.91.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $2,949,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,543,682.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 94,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $23,745,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,262,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 764,370 shares of company stock valued at $165,344,853. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.