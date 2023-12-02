SALT (SALT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17,903.15

SALT (SALT) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 2nd. During the last seven days, SALT has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can now be purchased for about $0.0390 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. SALT has a total market capitalization of $4.68 million and $17,903.15 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006202 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00016921 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,351.21 or 0.99856035 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00010814 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000799 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007799 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003836 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (SALT) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03528581 USD and is down -10.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $31,862.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars.

