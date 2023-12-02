Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Short Interest Update

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the October 31st total of 5,000,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Sanofi

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 17.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,282,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387,606 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 17.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,626,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,047,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,804,000 after purchasing an additional 249,619 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,199 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 20.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of SNY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,162,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,096. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $57.82.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 17.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Further Reading

