Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Issues Earnings Results

Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$86.41 million for the quarter. Santacruz Silver Mining had a negative net margin of 10.71% and a negative return on equity of 687.27%.

Santacruz Silver Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Santacruz Silver Mining stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.28. 446,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,355. Santacruz Silver Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.16 and a 1 year high of C$0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$98.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.92, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Santacruz Silver Mining Company Profile

Featured Stories

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

