Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Issues Earnings Results

Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$86.41 million for the quarter. Santacruz Silver Mining had a negative net margin of 10.71% and a negative return on equity of 687.27%.
Santacruz Silver Mining Stock Performance
Shares of Santacruz Silver Mining stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.28. 446,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,355. Santacruz Silver Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.16 and a 1 year high of C$0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$98.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.92, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
Santacruz Silver Mining Company Profile
