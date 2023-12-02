Sapphire (SAPP) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,088.77

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a total market cap of $13.79 million and approximately $1,088.77 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,154.17 or 0.05480376 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00056827 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00024602 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00015653 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00012317 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000158 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,564,226,016 coins and its circulating supply is 1,543,630,994 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.