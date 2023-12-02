Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRCW) Short Interest Down 23.1% in November

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRCW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Stock Performance

Shares of STRCW stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 13 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,060. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.

Get Sarcos Technology and Robotics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sarcos Technology and Robotics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRCW – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,108 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Sarcos Technology and Robotics were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures various advanced robotic systems. Its robotic systems redefine human possibilities and are designed to enable the most productive workforce. The company's products include Guardian XO, a full-body powered exoskeleton to augment user strength, endurance, and precision without materially restricting freedom of movement; Guardian XT, a teleoperated mobile robotic system; Guardian GT, a custom product; Guardian S, a remote-controlled visual inspection and surveillance robotic system; Guardian DX for defense logistics and maintenance applications; Guardian XM, an intelligent manipulator; Guardian sea class robotic system; and Guardian HLS, a pneumatic rescue and recovery system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.