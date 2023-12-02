Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.75

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2023

Savannah Resources (LON:SAVGet Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 2.20 ($0.03). Savannah Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.20 ($0.03), with a volume of 2,703,667 shares trading hands.

Savannah Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £40.99 million, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.90 and a quick ratio of 13.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Savannah Resources

In other news, insider Mary Jo Jacobi acquired 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £1,960 ($2,475.69). In related news, insider Mary Jo Jacobi purchased 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £1,960 ($2,475.69). Also, insider Emanuel Proença purchased 229,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £6,874.92 ($8,683.74). Insiders have bought 427,164 shares of company stock worth $1,183,492 over the last quarter. 22.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Savannah Resources

(Get Free Report)

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Savannah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savannah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.