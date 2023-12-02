Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.75

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 2.20 ($0.03). Savannah Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.20 ($0.03), with a volume of 2,703,667 shares trading hands.

Savannah Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £40.99 million, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.90 and a quick ratio of 13.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Savannah Resources

In other news, insider Mary Jo Jacobi acquired 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £1,960 ($2,475.69). In related news, insider Mary Jo Jacobi purchased 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £1,960 ($2,475.69). Also, insider Emanuel Proença purchased 229,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £6,874.92 ($8,683.74). Insiders have bought 427,164 shares of company stock worth $1,183,492 over the last quarter. 22.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Savannah Resources

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

Featured Stories

