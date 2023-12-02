Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,144 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 44,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the period.

SCHA traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,446,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,738. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.48.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

