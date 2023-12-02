Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the October 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 209,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Science 37 Stock Performance

Science 37 stock remained flat at $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. 160,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,417. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.30. Science 37 has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $0.69.

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Science 37 had a negative return on equity of 83.09% and a negative net margin of 206.86%. The business had revenue of $14.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Science 37 will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science 37

Science 37 Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Science 37 in the first quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Science 37 in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Science 37 by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Science 37 in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Science 37 in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Science 37 Holdings, Inc engages in patient-centric clinical trial activities in North Carolina. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors, standardize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

