Secret Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Secret has a total market cap of $9.31 million and approximately $1,821.80 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Secret has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One Secret token can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.84 or 0.00133696 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00037075 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00024708 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00018036 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000166 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,046.04 or 1.60024964 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00310017 USD and is down -8.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,591.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

