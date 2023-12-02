Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Short Interest Up 25.6% in November

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,800 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the October 31st total of 134,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNSE traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 114,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a current ratio of 11.86. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.01.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). As a group, equities analysts expect that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNSE. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. Its Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways.

