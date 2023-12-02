Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Short Interest Up 25.6% in November

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,800 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the October 31st total of 134,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
NASDAQ SNSE traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 114,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a current ratio of 11.86. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.01.
Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). As a group, equities analysts expect that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. Its Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways.
