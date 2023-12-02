Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Short Interest Up 25.6% in November

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSEGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,800 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the October 31st total of 134,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNSE traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 114,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a current ratio of 11.86. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.01.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSEGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). As a group, equities analysts expect that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensei Biotherapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNSE. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. Its Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways.

