Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the October 31st total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Severn Trent Price Performance
OTCMKTS STRNY traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.70. 6,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,918. Severn Trent has a fifty-two week low of $27.39 and a fifty-two week high of $38.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.26.
Severn Trent Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.5393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.59%.
About Severn Trent
Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.
