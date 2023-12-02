Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the October 31st total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Severn Trent Price Performance

OTCMKTS STRNY traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.70. 6,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,918. Severn Trent has a fifty-two week low of $27.39 and a fifty-two week high of $38.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.26.

Severn Trent Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.5393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on STRNY. Citigroup downgraded Severn Trent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 3,160 ($39.91) to GBX 3,100 ($39.16) in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays raised shares of Severn Trent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Severn Trent from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,943.75.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

